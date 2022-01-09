Buffalo to receive $25M to become tech hub

Western New York is one of 21 places to win the funding from the Build Back Better Challenge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is one of 21 cities to win funding from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge out of more than 500 cities that competed.

"The goal is to boost our tech workforce, revamp our manufacturing, and breathe new life into the Queen City's legacy as an industrial powerhouse as we move into the 21st century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer pushed President Joe Biden to choose Western New York.

Part of it is to invest $25 million in East Buffalo after the Jefferson Avenue Tops mass shooting.

Schumer says the money will be used to create at least 1,800 manufacturing jobs, especially for people living in East Buffalo.

"Millions of dollars of the $25 million are going to expand manufacturing training programs at Buffalo Manufacturing Works," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.

Schumer added: "We're trying to lure Chip Fab and other tech companies to New York. One of the first questions they have is do we have the adequate training to get the employees they need."

The money will also be used on phase three of the Northland Corridor's redevelopment.

Crews will work on two industrial buildings at the campus and create a clean-energy microgrid to power it all.

"Most likely for phase three is because of the success of phase one and two. So obviously the region has experienced empirical evidence to support these training programs have been very, very effective," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins.

Schumer also created the Chips and Science Law. It created a $10 billion regional tech hub program, which will give funding to 20 regions around the country that are selected as tech hubs.