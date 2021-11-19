x
Buffalo Games plans new warehouse for growing operations

The Buffalo manufacturer acquired a warehouse at 195 Dingens St. that had been owned by Time Release Sciences Inc., parent of TMP Technologies.
Credit: Nate Benson, WGRZ
Buffalo Games produced this puzzle in just a week and had it shipping to stores because of their strong local workforce in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Games LLC went around the corner to find a warehouse for its growing catalog of puzzles and games.

The Buffalo manufacturer acquired a warehouse at 195 Dingens St. that had been owned by Time Release Sciences Inc., parent of TMP Technologies. The 117,225-square-foot warehouse is around the corner from Buffalo Games’ corporate headquarters and primary manufacturing hub at 220 James E. Casey Drive.

Buffalo Games, through its Pendera Holdings LLC affiliate, paid $4.83 million for the warehouse, according to documents filed Nov. 18 in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The warehouse deal will allow Buffalo Games to free up manufacturing and design space in its James E. Casey Drive headquarters.

