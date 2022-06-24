Buffalo Creek Bar & Grill plans July opening in West Seneca

The bar and grill will open in the longtime home of Nickel Creek Café.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Buffalo Creek Bar & Grill expects to open in July at 4717 Clinton St., the longtime home of Nickel Creek Café in West Seneca that most recently operated as the Standard.

Michael Shaw Jr. expects to channel some of his family’s history in the industry: His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all owned restaurants in the area including the former Wurzburger-Hof Restaurant, which had three locations in the city.

He's received some help from the former owner of Nickel Creek to get hold of popular recipes for newly hired chef Andy Oliveri.