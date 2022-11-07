Buffalo charter REACH Academy to add grade levels, building space

On top of the $3.79 million price tag for the properties, the charter school will invest about $8.5 million to renovate the site.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Buffalo's newer charter schools is increasing its square footage and grade levels.

REACH Academy Charter School recently bought the former Western New York Maritime Charter School complex, totaling 81,560 square feet. The sites are located at 21, 23, 25 and 29 Cherry St., and 266 and 288 Genesee St., Buffalo.

On top of the $3.79 million price tag for the properties, the charter school will invest about $8.5 million to renovate the site, which has been vacant since 2020, according to Linda Marszalek, head of school.