An Easter tradition: People flock to Broadway Market, visit vendors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Broadway Market opened in Buffalo back in 1888, and every year now, it sees about 250,000 people leading up to Easter.

Eighty vendors are at the market this season, serving up Easter favorites from butter lamb to pierogi. Ten of those vendors are new this year.

It doesn't matter if it's been a tradition passed down in the family for generations, or whether someone is just getting started. There is something for everyone.

"I came as a child with my grandparents, and then when me and my sisters grew up, we started coming to the Broadway Market as a tradition, so we come every year," Jennifer Mendola said.

"This is my third time here," Jeff Meier added. "I've seen on TV, seen it on the news all the time when it comes around, but never experienced it, but was just like, 'Wow, this is a big deal.' "

Added Sara Kaylor: "It's lived up to the hype. I definitely feel Polish like cleansed in the Polish blood here. I'm zero percent Polish. Everyone leaves Polish after this."