ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills' home opener is just one day away, with many fans are not only counting down the hours, but also setting up shop in Orchard Park.

And there have been a lot of changes since last year, with the biggest one likely in what’s being called the Tailgate Village.

This year people arriving in buses and limos are no longer allowed to tailgate next to their vehicle in the stadium lot. Fans would’ve needed to buy those passes to park in advance.

But a new fan area known as Tailgate Village is another option this season. It’s set up right across the street from New Era Field.

However, the changes have pushed some people traveling in buses or limos to look at other options, places such as Danny's South down the street, where RVs and buses can also park for the weekend.

"I started doing about seven years ago," manager Mark Ebeling said. "I was afraid to because I thought they would take over my parking lot, but since the Bills did their limited sales, we benefit from it. AI get a lot of them now."

The manager says they provide food to fans tailgating behind the restaurant, and he thinks the Bills made the right call for safety and clean-up purposes.

Quite a few RVs were already set up at Danny's leading up to Sunday's game, and right by the stadium, there are hundreds of people already camping out.

