Buffalo-based New Era Cap Co. reportedly preparing to go public in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a $700 million deal in 2022 with private equity investors, New Era Cap LLC has reportedly started preparations for an IPO in New York.

The company’s IPO could value the Buffalo headwear business at $4 billion to $5 billion, according to Reuters. New Era has invited law firms and investment banks this month to pitch for a part in its stock market entrance and aims to go public next year.