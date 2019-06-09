BUFFALO, N.Y. — A six-month moratorium on the opening of new stores that sell electronic cigarettes is now official in Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown issued a statement Friday evening, supporting a resolution that was sponsored by Buffalo Common Council Member Joel Feroleto.

The resolution passed unanimously on Tuesday, followed the release of findings by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention regarding severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of electronic cigarettes.

“This is a matter of safety and public health,” Mayor Brown said in the statement. “There remain too many unknown factors connected to vaping. This moratorium gives us time to learn more about the health impacts of these product on residents.”

Added Feroleto: “Health is definitely the main concern with vaping and we need to learn more from medical experts on the safety of these products. Residents need to know and understand the risks and potential harm associated with these substances.”

RELATED: Buffalo Common Council member supports moratorium on new vape shops

RELATED: New York officials examine Vitamin E levels, links to vaping

RELATED: Health officials investigating 215 cases of lung disease possibly linked to vaping