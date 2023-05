The venture comes from Chirag Patel of Rainbow Cream Corp.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Bruster’s Real Ice Cream will open its first Western New York store in Clarence this summer.

The franchise will be located at 7870 Transit Road, adjacent to a new Crumbl cookies franchise at a Benderson Development plaza next to Eastgate Plaza.

The Pennsylvania-based franchise operates nearly 200 independently owned stores in 22 states and in South Korea and Guyana – with all ice cream made fresh in-store.