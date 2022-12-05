Brothers behind Hearth + Press launch new low-cost Pan Pizza concept

Jonathan and Peter Eid opened their first Pan Pizza location in mid-November at 1100 Southwestern Parkway in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The brothers behind Hearth + Press in Buffalo are expanding with two additional locations focused on takeout.

Jonathan and Peter Eid opened their first Pan Pizza location in mid-November at 1100 Southwestern Parkway in West Seneca. A second site will follow in mid-December in the Depew-Lancaster area at 6363 Transit Road. Both are leased sites with Benderson Development.

The concept is simple: Inexpensive, quality pizza, wings and breadsticks available for takeout only, according to the owners. It’s a starkly different concept from Hearth + Press at 665 Main St. downtown, where a wood-fired oven produces gourmet pizzas and baguette sandwiches, primarily for dine-in customers.