Brookfield Country Club equipment, furniture headed to the auction block

The auction is a prelude to the club's construction and renovation project, which is slated to begin later in October.
Credit: WGRZ

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Pieces of Brookfield Country Club’s past are headed to the auction block, as the Clarence private golf course preps for its $17 million expansion and renovation project.

Brookfield has hired Schultz Auctioneers to handle the Oct. 4 event, set to begin at 10 a.m. at the country club, 5120 Shimerville Road.

The auction is a prelude to the club's construction and renovation project, which is slated to begin later in October. The auction was part of a members-approved financing package for the $17 million project. 

“We are trying to be both smart and economical,” said Danielle Shainbrown, Brookfield’s owner representative.

Up for auction are a wide range of items: commercial kitchen equipment, such as a 30-quart Hobart mixer and an ice cream freezer; chairs; artwork; and artifacts such as Kittinger-designed furniture and an original golf weather vane dating back to Brookfield’s formation in 1927 as the Meadowbrook Club.

