Broadway Market starts to ramp up Easter season with 60 vendors

There will be 60 vendors on site Saturday as the Broadway Market ramps up its Easter season.

Thirty of those vendors are special for the Easter season, joining 30 vendors who are there year-round.

Babcia’s Pierogi will offer Reuben pierogi on Saturday, which will also feature some St. Patrick's Day activities.

Rince na Tiarna Irish dancers will perform at 11:30 a.m., and the Blarney Bunch will play Irish music from noon to 3 p.m. The Broadway Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

“It just isn’t Easter without a stop at the Broadway Market during the Easter Season for all of your Easter favorites. You can continue your decades-long family tradition or create a new one by visiting the historic Broadway Market for the great food and entertainment,” Broadway Market market director Kathleen Peterson said in a statement.