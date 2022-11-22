Broadway Barns out to bid again, with incentives added to sweeten the pot

The city on Nov. 21 released a “request for qualified interest” to the local and regional development community seeking potential bidders for public works hub.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time in six months, developers will have a chance to acquire the Broadway Barns – the oldest of all City of Buffalo-owned properties.

The city on Nov. 21 released a “request for qualified interest” to the local and regional development community seeking potential bidders for the 181,150-square-foot former armory-turned-public works hub at 201 Broadway, just a few blocks east of the central business district.

Buffalo put the Broadway Barns out to bid in May, along with the city’s Oak Street animal shelter and land around the NFTA’s LaSalle Metro Rail station. While the LaSalle station attracted 10 bids, none was received for the animal shelter. The Broadway Barns drew a fair amount of interest, but no formal bids, said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning.