Brennan's Bowery Bar owner hopes to reopen this fall

Owners had cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for closing. It closed on June 17.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — More than one month after Brennan's Bowery Bar on Transit Road announced that it was closing indefinitely, there is some hope that the doors may reopen.

But 2 On Your Side caught up with the owner of the restaurant, who says making it a little smaller may solve some problems.

"It got a little too big, so if we shrink it down, you know the landlord has been great with us through COVID, and really understanding of the difficulties restaurants are going through," Mike Shatzel said.

"So they've been nothing but fair, so hopefully we can come up with something that works for them and us and get Brennan's back for all the people out there that love it."