Braymiller Market in downtown Buffalo is serving up ice cream this summer

The market's ice cream parlor is opening up this summer, and serving hard and soft ice cream, plus some non-dairy options.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Braymiller Market in downtown Buffalo will be serving up some ice cream this summer.

The market's ice cream parlor announced it will be opening up some time in the next 2 weeks, and it is serving hard and soft ice cream, and even some non-dairy options.

The owner, Stuart Green, says the ice cream parlor was in the plan for the market from the start.

"Ice cream, which we've done in Hamburg, always is a new addition to the city store, always a plan, always a part of the project," Green said. "We'll be up very soon. We'll be up and running with nice local products, dairy and non-dairy."

He added: "Ice cream cones, milkshakes, banana splits, sundaes and smoothies, and using Perry's Ice Cream, upstate custard, and Elmhurst plant-based oat ice cream."

Stuart said they are considering keeping the ice cream parlor open later than the store's hours, too. It all depends if the demand is there during the summer once it opens.