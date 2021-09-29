Bocce Club Pizza plans expansion in Clarence a month after opening

The expansion would allow for them to produce double the volume of pizzas for a total of 500 per day.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Less than a month after opening in Clarence, Bocce Club Pizza is preparing for an expansion that will double the volume of pizzas it can produce to 500 per day.

Owner Jim Pacciotti says he wasn’t sure what to expect when he expanded farther into the Northtowns by purchasing the 32-year-old Clarence Pizza Co. at 6235 Goodrich Road.