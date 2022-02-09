x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location

On Thursday Bocce posted on Facebook that the location is no longer a Bocce location because of a licensing agreement expiring.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed.

In a Facebook post, Bocce Club Pizza said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring."

RELATED: Italian Heritage Festival returns to Hertel Avenue

Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Avenue in Amherst, Hopkins Road in Williamsville, Goodrich Road in Clarence, and on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

The restaurant on Hertel Avenue was in Expo's Market Food Hall, which features numerous restaurants. Those restaurants include Hertel Avenue Poutine and Cream, Duke's World Famous Smoked BBQ Wings, as well as Steve's Clam Bar. 

Bocce on Hertel is now closed and no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring. Visit us at one of our four convenient locations! 🍕🍕 Order at https://bocceclubpizza.com

Posted by Bocce Club Pizza on Thursday, September 1, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out