BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a step forward for a plan to bring a swim club to the Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo.

Yes, a swim club with a pool, bar, umbrellas, everything.

The preservation board approved the request from developer Rocco Termini to knock down two buildings on Chandler Street for the construction.

Termini hopes to start construction on the year-round attraction next month and have it open by Memorial Day.

