The Black Sheep Restaurant & Bar closing its doors

In a Facebook post, The Black Sheep cited the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has affected the restaurant 'immensely.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local farm-to-table restaurant in the City of Buffalo announced Thursday that it is closing its doors later this month.

In a Facebook post, The Black Sheep Restaurant & Bar cited the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has affected the restaurant "immensely," adding that it plans on closing for good following brunch on Easter Sunday. In the post, owners Steve and Ellen Gedra thanked their customers, employees and purveyors for all their assistance over the years.

The Black Sheep will close on April 17.

You can read the full Facebook post below:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of The Black Sheep Restaurant & Bar. Our final service will be on Easter Sunday, for brunch (April 17th).

"The pandemic has affected us immensely and has forced us to close our doors for the final time. We apologize to all those who hold future reservations with us.

"We are endlessly grateful to our employees, both past and present, who worked so hard for us. To our purveyors and reps that moved mountains to get us what we needed.

"We are also grateful to our guests for your years of support and memories. We give much thanks to our farmers for nourishing us over the years.

"To all of our friends, thank you.

"With much love, Ellen & Steve Gedra"