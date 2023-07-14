Bison French Onion Dip is now shipping outside of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not in the Buffalo area and wishing you could have Bison French Onion Dip?
The popular chip dip brand has now announced that they are taking the delicious snack across the country.
Those interested in ordering the dip can visit the website to search if Bison will ship to their location. Dips chosen for shipping are freshly shipped, and will go directly towards supporting a local New York State Dairy Farmer, cost varying on location.
To get your hands on some Bison French Onion Dip or learn more visit bisonfoods.com
