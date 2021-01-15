Big ideas: How did the grandiose plans of yesteryear turn out?

Big ideas stimulate the imagination. They offer the promise of change, rebirth and exhilaration. If they’re big enough, and if they work, they can be life-changing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daniel Burnham believed in thinking big.

The noted architect and urban planner worked on a grand scale. He oversaw Chicago’s celebrated World’s Fair in 1893. He designed massive structures such as Buffalo’s Ellicott Square Building, New York’s Flatiron Building and Washington’s Union Station. He devised master plans for major cities such as Chicago, Cleveland, Manila and San Francisco.

He boiled his philosophy down to two simple sentences. “Make no little plans,” Burnham famously said. “They have no magic to stir men’s blood.”