BUFFALO, N.Y. — Popular brewery Big Ditch announced Thursday that it will begin working on a second location, this one out in the suburbs.

The $32 million project will bring a new 105,000-square-foot space to Transit Road right neat the 90.

The two-story building will have dining areas on both floors, as well as areas for a tap room and beer halls.

It's expected to be complete by sometime late next year.

"A little more than half of the building will be dedicated to the production brewery and company offices," said Matt Kahn, Big Ditch president and co-founder. "The balance of the building will feature a two story taproom, beer hall, private dining rooms, and event space that will be able to accommodate over 200 guests."

RELATED: Panasonic files layoff date for Buffalo operation

RELATED: Misuta Chows files for bankruptcy, will stay in business

RELATED: Vidler's receives Family-Owned Small Business of the Year award