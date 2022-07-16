BFLO Store holds soft opening for new flagship location at Transitown Plaza

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The BFLO Store held a soft opening for a new flagship location at the Transitown Plaza on Saturday.
The 20,000 square foot building will include the largest selection of Buffalo and Bills-themed merchandise anywhere in Western New York.
Officials say the plan is to eventually utilize all three floors for an event center, a brewery, and a rooftop terrace.
"I wasn't sure how it would look, but we did a really nice job," BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz said. "Wrapped the elevator with marble, had a nice entry way. There's selfie stations and different moments you can interact with. So I think doing that has created more of a destination feel. We're not just throwing stuff in a store and selling it, this is really a destination store."
This store replaces the old flagship location at the Eastern Hills Mall.
A grand opening will be scheduled for later this summer.
RELATED VIDEO: