Best practices for answering the big question: How often should employees be in the office?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s the million-dollar question facing companies navigating the hybrid workplace model for the first time: How often should employees be required to come to the office?

With workers demanding flexibility, morale hanging in the balance and a turnover tsunami looming in a competitive labor market, high stakes are riding on companies' decisions.

Experts are quick to note there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. In fact, the answer may vary from role to role within companies. But they do have some suggestions for companies that are attempting to determine the optimal frequency for their employees to be in the office.