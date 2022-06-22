Bella Ciao to bring upscale casual Italian to downtown

Bella Ciao will open at the Avant Building at 200 Delaware in space previously occupied by Sear Steakhouse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new upscale Italian restaurant is coming to a downtown Buffalo space that has sat vacant since the pandemic.

It’s the newest effort by KC Mullett, who operates Vice at 500 Pearl and N/eat on Transit Road in Williamsville. This time, the menu calls for made-from-scratch pasta, pizza and Italian food in an upscale casual format.