Batavia officials seek options as Savarino closure leaves apartment project in limbo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The closure of Savarino Cos. has left many local projects in limbo — including a Batavia apartment project that has already been controversial.

Ellicott Station, a 55-unit, $22 million apartment project on Ellicott Street, is roughly halfway to completion. The five-story structure towers over the neighboring buildings.

Batavia officials say they were blindsided by the news that developer Savarino was shutting down.

"The city was not contacted by Savarino Cos. to discuss the Ellicott Station project prior to this announcement," City Administrator Rachel Tabelski said in a statement.

Savarino Cos. CEO Sam Savarino told Business First that he's working with stakeholders to finish all pending projects, but said he could not provide an update on Ellicott Station specifically.