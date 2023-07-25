Bar preps for August opening in Wilson

The owner hopes it will become a comfortable neighborhood bar and grill, with a basic menu of chicken wings, fingers and bar food with a small dining room

WILSON, N.Y. — The Village of Wilson will get another new place to grab a drink in August when Pier 273 Bar & Grill opens its doors at 273 Young St.

It’s a bit later than planned: Owner Michael Annalora – a retired engineering technician from Mahle – bought the building in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, then took his time with remodeling the ground floor at the 150-year-old building.

“I figured I’d take advantage of Covid and start doing some remodeling and cleaning,” he said. “Once I got into remodeling, I found some basic things that needed to be done, the floors were uneven – so it turned into a major project.”