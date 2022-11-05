x
Bar-Bill to sell their wing sauces at Tops

Bar-Bill posted pictures on their social media pages on Wednesday, saying the medium and honey butter barbecue sauces are now available at Tops.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — You don't have to go to East Aurora or Clarence to get your hands on some Bar-Bill Tavern wing sauce anymore.

Now you can just go to Tops Friendly Markets.

Bar-Bill posted pictures on their social media pages, saying Bar-Bill medium and honey butter barbecue sauces are now available at Tops. They say you can now have their sauces on hand in case of a craving crisis.

According to the photos Bar-Bill posted to Facebook, it appears a bottle of the sauce will cost $5.99.

The original Bar-Bill location is in East Aurora. A second location opened in January of 2020 in Clarence.

