x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Bar-Bill Tavern adding third location, its first outside of WNY

“We’ve got a ton of fans up there, but it was really driven by location,” owner Clark Crook said.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bar-Bill Tavern will open its third location next month, this one to serve its Rochester-area fans.

The new site will open at 1129 Empire Blvd. in Penfield at the tip of Irondequoit Bay at a site that previously housed Macgregor’s Grill & Tap Room.

Founded in 1967, the Bar-Bill operates its original site in East Aurora at 185 Main St. and a second site in Clarence at 8326 Main St., which opened in early 2020. Customer demand drove the Rochester expansion, said Clark Crook, a third-generation owner with his wife, Katie.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

McKinley Mall online auction ends

Before You Leave, Check This Out