Bar-Bill Tavern adding third location, its first outside of WNY

“We’ve got a ton of fans up there, but it was really driven by location,” owner Clark Crook said.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bar-Bill Tavern will open its third location next month, this one to serve its Rochester-area fans.

The new site will open at 1129 Empire Blvd. in Penfield at the tip of Irondequoit Bay at a site that previously housed Macgregor’s Grill & Tap Room.

Founded in 1967, the Bar-Bill operates its original site in East Aurora at 185 Main St. and a second site in Clarence at 8326 Main St., which opened in early 2020. Customer demand drove the Rochester expansion, said Clark Crook, a third-generation owner with his wife, Katie.