BUFFALO, N.Y. — A big announcement was made Friday for the Northland Training Center on Buffalo's east side.

Bank on Buffalo will be donating $100,000 to go toward tuition assistance, operational needs and more for people at the center.

Mayor Byron Brown says this is just one of the many ways the company has bolstered Buffalo's business economy.

The bank will also provide financial literacy sessions for Northland students.

Bank on Buffalo will be committing that donation to the center over the next five years.

