A&W Restaurant plans first Upstate store for Niagara Falls

A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A national burger chain is entering Western New York, with its first site planned for Niagara Falls.

A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes, as well as burgers, hotdogs, chicken and fries.

Founded in 1919 by Roy Allen as a roadside root beer stand in Lodi, California, A&W was named for Allen and his business partner Frank Wright. Franchising started a few years later, making A&W the country’s first franchised restaurant chain.

