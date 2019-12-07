BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're planning on having guacamole or avocado toast this weekend, then you might expect to pay more for it.

Avocado prices are skyrocketing because of low supply.

In the first week of July, wholesale prices of avocados from Mexico were 129 percent higher than at this time a year ago.

And that cost is getting passed on to consumers in Western New York and across the nation.

The average national price of an avocado right now is $2.10, almost double from the price at this time a year ago.

