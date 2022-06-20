Australia-based jewelry brand Lovisa to open at Walden Galleria

The multinational retailer will bring a 1,200-square-foot store to the Walden Galleria this summer. The shop, which is expected to open by the end of August, will be on the lower level of the mall next to Pandora, according to a release.

Lovisa, founded in 2010, has more than 400 stores in 15 countries, including the U.S., Australia, France and South Africa. This will be the brand’s first location in New York state outside of New York City. The next closest locations to Buffalo are in Beachwood and Canton, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, according to its website.