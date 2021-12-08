Aunt Robin's Diner in Lancaster closes for good

The restaurant has given away free meals on holidays and free lunches to kids for years.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Lancaster diner known for giving is now closed for good.

Through the years, Aunt Robin's Diner has given away free meals on holidays and free lunches to kids. Sunday was the last day it was open for business, and there were plenty of tears.

"Everybody that has come in the door we have treated like family, and it's just been the past seven years has been a blessing to us," owner Robin Finsterbach said.

Finsterbach's daughter Bridget Crooks added, "this was our baby, and we, after seven years, we're done, and it's a very hard thing to accept."

The diner enjoyed giving back over the year but the owners said they just couldn't recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.