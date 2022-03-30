Atomic Wings enters Western New York with first franchise site

Atomic Wings is set to open its first area franchise Sept. 17 in Niagara Falls at 9499 Niagara Falls Blvd., a site formerly occupied by Flavor of India. Another two to three sites in the region could follow.

The Maryland-based franchise opened its first site in New York City in 1989 after its founder couldn’t find the kind of wings he loved during his college years in Buffalo. New owners in 2016 kicked off a franchise expansion that now includes locations in New York, Maryland, Connecticut and Texas and agreements in place for additional sites in Arizona, California, Indiana and Nevada.