Athenex assets sold in bankruptcy auction; top executives dismissed

Athenex Inc., a Buffalo-based biopharmaceutical company, filed for bankruptcy in May following two years of financial struggles. The company filed a WARN notice with the state Department of Labor for 123 Western New York employees and plans to close both its locations, in Clarence and Buffalo, by Aug. 10. Earlier this month, the company received notice from Nasdaq that it would be delisted, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.