At Home coming to Amherst's Station Twelve plaza

AMHERST, N.Y. — The home décor chain At Home is coming to the Station Twelve shopping center in Amherst on the site of the former Northtown Plaza.

At Home will lease 70,000 square feet when the store opens later this year. WS Development of Chestnut Hill, Mass., is developing Station Twelve.