Architect plans $30 million mixed-use project in Lockport

Developer Jonathan Bennett has proposed a Victorian-style mixed-use building for the corner of South Transit and State Road in Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport architect has a $30 million plan to transform a long-vacant corner into a mixed-use space with 66 apartments, restaurant space and a 211-space parking garage.

Jonathan Bennett plans to knock down the vacant buildings at 51 and 63 South Transit, at the corner of State Road.

He's seeking approval for the Rowhouses of Lockport project from city and county officials.

"That whole corridor has always been vacant, and I thought something needs to go there, and it needs to be kind of an entryway to the City of Lockport," he said.