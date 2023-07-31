Aquarium of Niagara gets preliminary OK for $18 million new building

USAN acquired the property in 2019 through a program created to procure and develop long-dormant properties near Niagara Falls State Park in order to remove blight.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara will double its current acreage with an $18 million, 31,000-square-foot project in downtown Niagara Falls.

The USA Niagara Development Corp. Board of Directors on Monday named the aquarium as the preferred developer of a multi-lot property at 535-579 Second St., located across the street from the aquarium's existing property.

"It's not every day you get to double your campus," Aquarium of Niagara President and CEO Gary Siddall said in a statement.