No cars needed: appétit, Queen City Couriers team up to deliver restaurant food

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bicycle courier service and an online food service company are teaming up to help deliver food without the need for cars.

Queen City Couriers will deliver food from local restaurants through e-bikes in connection to a partnership with the startup called appétit. The partnership is expected to launch sometime this week.

"We want to push the limits of what people think can be done by bike, and set the standard for what the future of deliveries can look like," Queen City Couriers founder Shane Paul said in a statement.

"We hope that restaurant deliveries are only the beginning because we want to serve a variety of different businesses and organizations throughout our region to link commerce to customers in a way that benefits our clients, our employees, our communities, and our environment."

Queen City Couriers have been used during the COVID-19 pandemic to help deliver groceries to families in need in an environmentally friendly way. That same approach will be used in the partnership with appétit, which launched in November with the help of Steven Ambrose.

People who use the appétit app will have the option to have their orders delivered by Queen City Couriers.

"I created appétit in order to help local restaurants navigate through the toughest business climate they have ever had to face,” Ambrose said in a statement.

"Partnering with like-minded entrepreneurs who are just as dedicated and passionate about providing opportunity and value to the local community is a way for us to do even more. Queen City Couriers and appétit together means more opportunity for work, cleaner options for local delivery, and better business practices."