Antoinette's Sweets remains relevant, 100+ years and four generations later

Now in its fourth generation of family co-owners at Antoinette’s Sweets in Depew.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Many parents try to limit access to chocolates and sweets for their kids. That’s definitely not the way it worked for the Morphis family, now in its fourth generation at Antoinette’s Sweets in Depew.

John Morphis, 35, who runs and co-owns the business with his mother, Alexandra, has been making chocolate and running production since his early 20s. He remembers growing up in the shop at 5981 Transit Road surrounded by chocolate, ice cream and other sweets.

The shop specializes in homemade treats served in vintage glass dishes. On the menu each day are 15 flavors of ice cream and more than 300 different types of candy, including more than 100 molded chocolate products ranging from milk chocolate to dark chocolate to caramel and candy-coated items. Also made in house are the whipped cream, hot fudge and butterscotch sauce.