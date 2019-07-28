BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be another rally for Spot Coffee workers on Monday afternoon.

This one will be at the Delaware Avenue location in downtown Buffalo, at Chippewa.

Union leaders filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the coffee chain of firing the employees for trying to form a union. The demonstration is in support of the dismissed workers.

The rally is set to start at 4:30 p.m.

