Another Buffalo home near Delaware Park sells for over $1M

This is Erie County’s first home sale of over $1 million in the month of September.
Credit: Thinkstock
Sold Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Within the last two weeks, two Buffalo homes near Delaware Park have sold for over $1 million.

The latest is 129 Nottingham Terrace, Buffalo, which George Cunningham and Tracey O’Connor, as trustees of the revocable trust agreement for George Cunningham, sold for $1.385 million, according to Sept. 1 filings with the Erie County clerk’s office. Matthew Rubacha and Meghan Richli, both doctors, purchased the property.

The home, built in 1938, has five beds, six baths and two fireplaces, according to Erie County Real Property information.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

