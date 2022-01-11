Angelina's is newest Town of Aurora venture for owner of Prohibition 2020

Angelina’s Restaurant is planned for 7901 Seneca St. just outside East Aurora at a site that once housed American Grille and Kettle’s Bourbon Street.

Angelina’s Restaurant is planned for 7901 Seneca St. just outside East Aurora at a site that once housed American Grille and Kettle’s Bourbon Street. The 8,000-square-foot property has been a restaurant since at least the 1970s.

It’s a project by Benjamin Bell, owner of Prohibition 2020 in Orchard Park, who is part of a limited liability company that purchased the property in April for $840,000, according to public records.