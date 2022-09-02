Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations.
Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Anchor Marine, at 1501 Ferry Road, includes 105 slips and 11 buildings totaling 115,465 square feet. It opened in 1972.
