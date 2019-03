BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Anchor Bar opened its newest location on Monday.

It's actually just a relocation of its existing Transit Road location, from just north of Eastern Hills Mall, down to the old Bob Evans building on Transit near the I-90 overpass.

According to the Buffalo News, the new location is double in size and also features a private room that can be booked for events.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Anchor Bar brings chicken wings to Maryland

Apple Wood Cafe moving from Williamsville to Orchard Park

A restaurant is coming to Maple & Transit, but which one?