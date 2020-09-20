Amherst expanding outdoor dining season through end of year

Restaurants will be allowed to put up tents. However, they must still apply for a tent permit and get a fire inspection done if they plan to do so.

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you prefer to sit outside at a restaurant versus inside, you're in luck.

The Town of Amherst is expanding its outdoor dining season through the end of the year. It's an order to help restaurants, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit them hard financially.

Britesmith Brewing on Main Street in Williamsville opened up February 1. The owner, David Schutte, was forced to lay an entirely new staff and do takeout-only.

He says it took its toll on his new business, but outdoor dining has helped it bounce back and will continue to do so.

"They've said it. A lot of people have said you know what? If I have to go indoors, I might just continue to do takeout-only until you open up again next spring," he said.

"There's still several people who are enjoying inside as well. It's not just outdoor dining, but the ability to have outdoor dining throughout the winter is key for us, and will create a little bit of a buzz as well for the restaurant."

As the weather changes, restaurants will be allowed to put up tents. However, they must still apply for a tent permit and get a fire inspection done if they plan to do so.

In announcing the decision on Friday night, the Town of Amherst said it wants to give businesses the chance to bring in more money while the coronavirus pandemic restricts indoor dining.