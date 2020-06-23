Amazon's new Tonawanda delivery station opens for business this week

The 117,000 square foot facility will be home to more than 600 full and part-time associates.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — After almost a year under construction, the latest Amazon facility in WNY will soon be up and running.

Its new delivery station located in the Riverview Solar Technology Park in the Town of Tonawanda opens for business this week.

The 117,000 square foot facility will be home to more than 600 full and part-time associates, all making at least $15 an hour. An Amazon spokesperson says there will also be hundreds of driver opportunities for its Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers. More information about open jobs can be found here.

Delivery stations are one of the last stops before a package lands on the customer doorstep. Items are shipped there from a nearby Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Center before being loaded onto a delivery vehicle. There are also opportunities for entrepreneurs and independent contractors to be their own boss delivering for the company. More information can be found at www. logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com.

“The Town of Tonawanda is excited to welcome Amazon and their significant investment to our community", said Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger. "Their location in the Riverview Solar Technology Park is further proof that our River Road corridor is undergoing a revitalization. We also want to thank the developer, TM Montante Development, for bringing this exciting project to our Town and for working with both Amazon and the Town to make this project a reality.”