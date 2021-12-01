Amazon planning $47.2 million last-mile distribution center in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Amazon.com has targeted a large, vacant Hamburg parcel for its newest regional last-mile delivery station distribution center.
The e-commerce behemoth is working with developer Frank Campofelice's Bayview Road Associates LLC on plans to build a 181,500-square-foot, $47.2 million structure on a 65-acre site within the Lake Erie Commerce Center at Lake Shore and Bayview roads.
Bayview Road Associates is jointly developing the center with Amazon.com Services LLC similar to one Amazon and TM Montante jointly developed in the Town of Tonawanda's Riverview Solar Park that opened last summer.