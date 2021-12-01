Amazon planning $47.2 million last-mile distribution center in Hamburg

Amazon.com has targeted a large, vacant Hamburg parcel for its newest regional last-mile delivery station distribution center.

The e-commerce behemoth is working with developer Frank Campofelice's Bayview Road Associates LLC on plans to build a 181,500-square-foot, $47.2 million structure on a 65-acre site within the Lake Erie Commerce Center at Lake Shore and Bayview roads.