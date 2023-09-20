Amazon opens career center in East Buffalo

To help people apply for jobs and learn about working at Amazon, the company has opened a career center in East Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amazon recently announced it is hiring 250,000 employees to fill jobs throughout the US at its various sites across the country.

Hundreds of those jobs are in Western New York.

To help people apply for those jobs and learn about working at Amazon, the company has opened a career center in East Buffalo.

The center is located at 490 Broadway between Spring and Mortimer streets.

It will be open year-round to help people apply for jobs at the three operation sites in Lancaster, Tonawanda and Hamburg.

Say Yes Buffalo is partnering with Amazon to provide funds to help college-bound Say Yes students outfit their dorm rooms with supplies for the school year.